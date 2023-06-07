“You don’t play the national team for money,” Lukas Kampa clarifies – at least not in Germany. “We don’t get any salary or daily allowance,” explains the captain of the German volleyball team before the start of the Nations League. In contrast to the players of other nations.

The fact that there are major differences in monetary terms among the top players in the world is not a problem for Kampa. At 36, the player is still intrinsically motivated enough to volunteer with the German volleyball players for an intense summer. Three big tournaments are on the schedule until the beginning of October – and “the anticipation is really great,” assures Kampa, who is also motivated by the vague prospect of qualifying for the Olympics.

The experienced setter, who played a key role in the Germans surprisingly winning bronze at the 2014 World Cup and silver at the European Championships again in 2017, wants to lead the newly formed team and go ahead with success-oriented thinking. He states his goals offensively: in the Nations League among 16 top teams “to reach the final round of the best eight”, at the European Championship “squint at the semi-finals” and in the Olympic qualification “among the top two” – i.e. qualify for Paris.

“The field is tilled”

It is important with the workload to get the “load control” as best as possible. It starts with the first of three intensive weeks of the Nations League, in which the Germans have to compete with the world-class team from Brazil in Ottawa on Thursday night. Games against the Netherlands, world champions Italy and hosts Canada follow quickly.



Michal Winarski: With Poland as a player world champion, with Germany as a coach back on the way to the top of the world?

Image: picture alliance / photo booth



In the further tournament weeks at the end of June in Rotterdam and at the beginning of July in Anaheim (USA), it is also about gaining points in the world rankings – and further internalizing the game idea of ​​the still new national coach Michal Winiarski. After the training camp in Kienbaum, they did reasonably well in two friendlies against their home country, world number one Poland. “We can keep up,” Kampa took with him as a learning gift – and at least a win.

The fact that the Germans, who are only 17th in the world rankings, have to face the challenging summer against the background of a swaying association does not burden the professional, who is also active in Poland. “The field is set for the next year and a half,” explains Kampa, who, as a veteran champion, also knows his way around behind the scenes: “Training camps are in place, international matches are in place.” He is interested in distortions in the association’s organization chart, but they don’t irritate him further – and he does not accept them as possible excuses.







Coach Winiarski, on the other hand, brings another aspect into play when it comes to the remuneration of volleyball players: although the players are paid by their clubs and not by their national teams, explains the 2014 Polish world champion, their use in the national team would increase the market value of the volleyball players Increase players, which in turn will be reflected in the payment by the clubs. From this point of view, the commitment for Germany is also an investment in your own market value and could pay off in the long term – provided you play successfully in the summer tournaments.