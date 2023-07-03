Brazil Agencyi

The women’s volleyball team ended their participation in the first phase of the League of Nations with victory. This Sunday (2), the Brazilians beat Thailand by 3 sets to 0, with partials of 25 to 20, 25 to 16 and 25 to 23, in Bangkok, the Thai capital.

The League of Nations brings together the top 16 teams in the world. In the first phase, the teams played four games over four weeks, in different venues, totaling 12 duels. Brasilia, for example, hosted the four clashes of the third week, while Bangkok hosted the four final matches. The eight best teams qualified for the knockout round, which will be played in Arlington, in the United States, between July 12th and 16th.

The team commanded by José Roberto Guimarães entered the classified court, benefiting from the defeat of Serbia to the Dominican Republic, in the early hours of Saturday (1st). The Brazilians advanced with the fourth best campaign and will face China, fifth in the first phase, in the quarterfinals, on the 13th, at 4 pm (Brasília time).

Despite the guaranteed spot and the quiet victory against the Thais, Brazil arrived at the match under pressure after two consecutive defeats, to Canada (3 sets to 2) and Turkey (3 to 0). The spiker and captain Gabi was the Brazilian protagonist in Bangkok, with 19 points. The green and yellow selection still had three other players with ten points or more: the centers Carol (14) and Thaísa (11); and the opposite Maiara Basso (ten). The highest scorer of the game was spiker Moksri Chatchu-On, from Thailand, with 21 points.

Whoever advances between Brazil and China faces, on the 15th, the winner of Poland and Germany. The Polish had the best campaign of the first phase, while the Germans were eighth. The other quarterfinal games bring together the United States (second) and Japan (seventh); and Türkiye (third) and Italy (sixth). Runners-up in the last three editions of the League of Nations, the Brazilians are looking for an unprecedented title.

Masculine

As of Tuesday (4), the fourth and final week of the first phase of the men's League of Nations begins. Brazil will play in Pasay, Philippines. The series of four matches will open against Italy, at 4 am (Brasília time). The Brazilians still face the Netherlands, Poland and China. Champion in 2021, the team coached by Renan Dal Zotto is in third place. The men's final stage will be in Gdansk, Poland, between July 19th and 23rd.
























