06/14/2023 – 23:31

The women’s volleyball team opened the second week of Nations League matches with a victory by 3 sets to 0 (31/29, 26/16 and 25/16), this Wednesday night (14) at the gym Nilson Nelson, in Brasilia.

The highest scorers of the team led by coach José Roberto Guimarães were the winger Julia Bergmann and the opposite Kisy, each with 15 points. The two-time Olympic champion Thaisa, who returned to the Brazilian team in this match after a five-year hiatus, contributed with 11 points.

Brazil is back on the court for the competition next Thursday (15th), when it faces Serbia starting at 9 pm (Brasília time), also in the federal capital.























