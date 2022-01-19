Thursday, January 20, 2022
Volleyball At Pasila Sports Hall, Ducks continued TuTo Volley’s gloomy series of away losses

January 19, 2022
in World
Etta in Oulu rose from a difficult position and cut its long loss line.

TuTo Volley in his previous match in the men’s volleyball league, he surprised the league leader Savo Volley but was nowhere near able to perform at the same level in his away match against Vantaa Ducks, who won 3–0.

“I watched that Savo game a bit, but it had more guest weakness than something particularly glorious from TuTo. There will be weak games for everyone, and TuTo will be better in their home games anyway, ”said Ducks coach Juho Rajala.

TuTo Volley have thus lost all 0–3 in their previous six away matches. At the Pasila Sports Hall in Helsinki, the team crashed into an ineffective game, as the Ducks won the defensive points 13–3 and the team made 18 offensive errors when the corresponding figure for the Ducks was eight.

“A good game in every way, we were better in every aspect,” Rajala said.

Aleksander Rastamo was 18 points most powerful at Ducks. Ville Kattelus scored 12 and a midfielder Keenan Sanders 11 points. Leading league checkpoints Lauri Lehtonen increased his balance by three points.

Einari Koivisto was the most powerful of the guests with 12 points and the only one to reach the double-digit balance.

Oulu Etta cut a losing streak of as much as seven matches on Wednesday when the jumbo team knocked down Raisio Loim 3–1.

The match seemed to advance to the fifth round, as Loimu, who was chasing her fifth consecutive victory, led the fourth round with six points in a situation of 8-14. After that, especially the chipper who scored 27 points in the match Janne Marttila found power, but Loimu led again in a seemingly safe 22–18.

“We defended Loimu’s attacks in the game with defense and defense, and then Janne hit the balls into the field,” Ettan’s coach summed up. Olli Kuoksa.

That made 21 points Eetu Pennanen took a defensive point in the third match ball, and the round eventually turned to Ettan 29-27.

“We don’t look at the league table yet, we’ve been working on this gang for three weeks and the gang may change even more,” Kuoksa said.

Leading league points exchange Ali Fazli scored only 13 points for Loimu. Kristaps Smith was 16 points most effective.

