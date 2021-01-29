Volleyball After a two-month break, the Vantaa Ducks continued its long winning streak

Chipper Joonas Jokela made 21 points when the Vantaa Ducks played its first men’s volleyball championship league match on Friday in exactly two months and won the Raisio Loimun 3–1 away.

“In the beginning there was groping, it was understandable. There was a two month break and not even practice games. The installments after a long break were already looking like they were two months ago, ”Jokela said.

Profit was the fifth in a row for Ducks, who also secured the playoffs in theory, and the loss was sixth in a row for Loimu, who continues as a league jumbo.

In the semi-finals and the semi-finals, two wins are enough for the continuation place after the main group has decided to reduce the playoffs.

“The same number of wins is needed as long as the season is over, even for empty stands,” Jokela added.

Elvis Krastins made to Loim 16 and Väinö Rahko 14 points. Away team midfielder Tommy Carmody hit 12 points on 14 passes and scored 15 points after taking three combat points.