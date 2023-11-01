Volleyball | Absurd situation: The Finnish volleyball club has to pay for the TV company’s advertisements, even though the company refuses to show its games

Akaa-Volley has commissioned the advertising posters of an international TV company out of its own pocket. However, the TV company does not show the Finnish club’s games. “Frankly speaking, this is shocking,” says Torsti Mahlanen, the club’s chairman.

1.11. 19:48

Akaa

Akaa Volley there is a very special situation in the volleyball men’s Challenge Cup match at Akaa-arena on Wednesday.

In the match against Merkur Maribor from Slovenia, four large advertising tiles are on display, promoting the EuroVolleyTV service. It is a paid service for live broadcasts of volleyball.

However, the match cannot be seen live on the service anywhere. The only way to see the match between Akaa-Volley and Merkur Maribor is to be there in the arena.

The same peculiar situation was also in the opening part of the pair of matches in Slovenia. The only way for Akaa fans to see the match would have been to travel to Slovenia.

The situation explains the chairman of Akaa-Volley Torsti Mahlanen. The Challenge Cup is a competition under CEV of the European Volleyball Federation and CEV has sold the broadcast rights of all matches to EuroVolleyTV.

So basically, the match cannot be shown anywhere other than EuroVolleyTV.

“And they don’t come here to film”, says Mahlanen.

Last season’s SM silver team Akaa could pay for the opportunity to produce and show the match itself. However, it is not cheap. Mahlanen hasn’t even received information about what kind of money it would take to show the game.

“They don’t even respond when we ask about it.”

In practice, this is not a realistic option for the teams, so the supporters have to accept that the games will not be broadcast live anywhere.

Although the match is not shown on EuroVolleyTV, its advertisements are mandatory in Akaa-Volley’s home match.

“Advertisements are part of the teams’ obligations.”

The advertising posters are commissioned and published by Akaa itself, which means that the club has to pay for a mandatory advertisement, the service of which is not even operational in the match in question.

Europeans playing is not financially very profitable for Finnish teams in the long run. Television rights are not the only thing that arouses wonder in the club boss of Akaa-Volley.

“The artist pays. Frankly speaking, this is shocking to the playing teams. The club has a lot of obligations, but the income side remains quite small if you don’t happen to win the whole tournament”, Mahlanen regrets.

According to Mahlanen, one round of matches costs the team 14,000 euros on average. This year, Akaa traveled to Slovenia for the first game round, and the trip was not cheap. There will be some income from home matches as a counterweight.

“Without any gimmicks, we stay on the payment side.”

The clubs only get prize money when they make it to the top eight in the quarterfinals. According to Mahlanen, even the money is still very little. If Akaa-Volley advances from the pair of matches against Maribor, the team advances to the top 16. It won the opening game 3–1.

“We should reach the semi-finals so that there would be some income.”

At that point, EuroVolleyTV could also be interested in arriving and showing the matches.