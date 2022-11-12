Genoa – More than 200 appearances for the 2022 edition of Volley Day. In the presence of the federal president Giuseppe Manfredi, the Ligurian Committee of the Italian Volleyball Federation awarded the protagonists and protagonists of the last season. “We are at the beginning of a new season, the first after Covid, regularly scheduled, with the hope that programming in all sectors can continue as planned. I would like to thank our managers for their spirit of service and the ability to withstand the brunt of this pandemic and, therefore, endure the repeated stop of the races – remembers the regional president Anna Del Vigo, – The current situation also worries us because we are facing the insurmountable economic difficulties linked to the energy problem “. The numbers. “Except for some problems for the men’s sector, the numbers of the regional championships are in line with previous seasons. We have excellences in beach volleyball and programs already started for youth activities in view of the 2023 Regions Trophy both indoors with the technicians Totire and Parodi and for the beach with Luca Despini. We continue to believe and invest in the training of Coaches and Match Officials because their growth is essential for the improvement of our entire movement ”.

Giuseppe Manfredi received a special “Rete d’Oro” from the Ligurian Federvolley Committee. Applause and recognition for the President of the 100 medals, number one of the Federation who celebrates an extraordinary 2022 in terms of international victories. “I am happy to be able to celebrate this recognition with the whole Ligurian movement – smiles Manfredi – in a Region that works a lot at the youth level and that contributes with its young people and its technicians to bring lymph to the blue selections. Success is important but I like to highlight more the great work in the youth field and here Liguria is in the front row. I ask the institutions for more support for the structures. We need to have gyms to be able to grow our young people. Our companies have been able to overcome the Covid emergency and today they will also resist the great crisis of the expensive bills. But we must be able to have gyms to be able to work and also to be able to return here in Liguria with our national teams. We are there, we are waiting for an important signal and today I am happy to have been able to meet the regional councilor for sport Simona Ferro and the municipal councilor for youth policies, Francesca Corso “.

The awards

Yet another season to be framed in beach volleyball for Greta Filippini and Maria Molinari, confirmed at the top of the national youth scene with the Under 20 tricolor silver. The Fipav Liguria Committee then recalled the international successes of Luca Porro, European Under 20 champion, and Paolo Porro, European Under 22 champion. Two pearls in an unforgettable summer for national volleyball culminating in six continental youth titles, the victory of the men’s World Cup and the bronze of the absolute women’s national team. An acknowledgment will also go to coach Luca Leoni for winning the Italian Under 19 title with Matervolley and for supporting coach Fanizza in the winning Under 22 continental expedition.

Applause for the Serteco Volley School promoted to B1 Women. Albisola masterpiece with double male and female promotion from C to B male and B2 female. Three teams promoted from D to C in the last season: Santa Sabina, Carcare and Alassio Volley among men, AGV Campomorone, Volleyball Futura and Virtus Sestri among women.

Extraordinary en plein regional at the male level signed by Colombo Volley Genova in the Under 19, Under 17, Under 15, Under 13 and Under 13 3×3 championships. To be crowned in the women’s field are the Clapsy Albisola Volley (Under 19), Normac Volley Plan-AVB (Under 18), the Serteco Volley School (Under 16), the Cogovalle-Vallestura (Under 14) and the Volley DonBosco Genova – Sportandgo (Under 13).

Fipav Liguria also celebrated the winning teams of the Category Championships in minivolley. From Colombo Volley Genova (S3 second male level) to Albaro Volley in S3 second female level to get to Assarotti Volley Genova – SEI Sport (S3 first mixed level).

To close Volley Day, as per tradition, the delivery of the “Rete d’Oro”, destined for a sports manager who has dedicated his life to volleyball. The 2022 edition of the award was awarded to Alberto Locori, historical manager of La Spezia, both at company and federation level. A commitment, that of Locori, also on the columns of Il Secolo XIX as a journalist who has been following the volleyball in the area for decades.