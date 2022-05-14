Second stage of Itzulia 2022 after the earthquake caused by the president of OCETA, Julián Eraso, in statements to a radio medium. Demi Vollering, Dutch, started with the yellow jersey but only three teammates in a team that has arrived in Euskadi really diminished. The race started and finished in Mallabia with several ports along the route and Karabieta as the great final judge leaving Elorrio, going up to Elgeta and descending to Eibar.

The stage was a continuous saw tooth, up and down, up and down. Starting from Markina-Xemein, about fifty units commanded the head of the race. There were continuous dalliances but none bore fruit. On the contrary, a rosary of runners were continually getting off the hook. The group of favorites began to climb the ramps of Karabieta but, between the ascent and the descent, a group of five cyclists remained who played for victory on a very curved final slope. Once again, the strongest was the Dutch. Two out of two for Vollering and a yellow jersey with no one to cough at him.

Tomorrow, third and last stage between San Sebastián and San Sebastián, repeating the layout of the Clásica de San Sebastián. Mugil, therefore, is the final judge before reaching Igeldo and then going down to Ondarreta beach and ending up on the Boulevard. Whatever happens, this first edition of the Women’s Tour of the Basque Country will be marked by the unfortunate statements of Julián Eraso before the competition started. The organization issued a statement apologizing for the “misunderstanding” but the face of the president of OCETA was a poem throughout the day.

STAGE

Vollering (SD Worx): 3:16:08

Baril (Valcan) at 2 secs.

Cavalli (FDJ) at 2 secs

Rooijakkers (Canyon) at 4 secs.

Labous (DSM) at 4 sec.

GENERAL

Vollering (SD Worx): 6:11:01

Rooijakkers (Canyon) at 22 secs.

Faulkner (BikeExchange) at 42 secs.

Cavalli (FDJ) at 1 min.

Baril (Valcan) at 01:01.