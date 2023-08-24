Volkswagen ID.4 X at a motor show held in Shanghai in 2021. Getty

Volkswagen’s shortcut in China marks a tricky roadmap for its Western rivals. The automaker plans to invest $700 million in Chinese automaker Xpeng to acquire a 4.99% stake, access its technology and accelerate development of its own electric cars. The Asian country’s market is increasingly competitive, so others may also have to chart a new route.

The idea arose out of necessity. VW’s battery-powered flagship models got off to a slow start in China and have struggled to keep up, even as consumers in the Middle Kingdom began to take a serious interest in electrics. In addition, delays at its Cariad software unit hampered its ability to launch new products.

Although the country remains VW’s largest single market and the brand remains China’s top seller in internal combustion engines, with a 20% market share, the group now has a measly 2.6% of the passenger car segment. electric, according to Automobility, a Shanghai-based consultancy. Instead, Chinese giants like BYD have taken the lead. The agreement with Xpeng, announced on July 26, may help curb this trend.

The ID series was produced together with the also Chinese FAW and SAIC (precisely, the latter, which is state-owned, and Audi, a VW brand, have signed a memorandum to expand their current cooperation: they will develop smart and connected electric vehicles for the Chinese market) . These joint ventures date back to a time when foreign car manufacturers were forced to partner with other nationals to enter the market, but they provided most of the know-how. The latest deal goes further: VW is partnering with a new breed of automaker that has prioritized electrics from the start, and it’s going to lean on its technology.

For a world leader like VW, it’s humbling, but it can pay off. In addition to getting a 5% stake and a board seat, you can use Xpeng’s cutting-edge software such as assisted driving, voice-activated commands, and entertainment systems. It can also develop designs with the same underlying structure that the Chinese firm used for its G9 model, which will be better able to accommodate these features than a traditional configuration. Getting a new product ready for the market can take up to five years, but following the deal with Xpeng, VW expects to launch two new electric models before 2026.

VW’s Western colleagues may think they don’t need to follow in their footsteps. Tesla continues to enjoy a strong second position in China, while its high-end competitors such as BMW have not yet been affected by the same competition that hit VW’s volume brands. And, just like this, traditional brands are profitable. Most Chinese utility firms have yet to turn a profit, and Xpeng’s gross margin fell to -3.9% when it reported its April-June results on Friday. However, rival multinationals may be forced to consider partnering with Chinese companies, as VW has done, for two reasons.

First, the concentration in China is accelerating. Passenger car sales peaked in 2017. Annual production far exceeds demand: Bernstein estimates the country can produce 40 million cars a year, almost double the 23.6 million units sold in 2022. There are too many brands competing for the cake. The consultancy Alix Partners registers 167 electrical companies in the country.

The concentration may leave Western brands in an increasingly weak position. They are already losing ground in electric. VW, despite its problems, is the only foreign brand, apart from Tesla, that appears in the top 10 in China in terms of electric so far this year. Mercedes, Nissan, GM, Honda and Toyota, all with 5% or more of the internal combustion engine market, are not listed. As Chinese firms grow, they will have larger research budgets and pricing power, making competition more fierce.

Second, VW’s deal with Xpeng highlights that companies must adapt quickly to remain relevant in China. According to a Bernstein study, Chinese consumers choose cars based on the gadgetssuch as smart cabins and infotainment systems, areas in which Chinese companies like Xpeng have invested heavily. These gadgets can be more useful on congested urban roads than sophisticated braking systems or long-range batteries. They also help consumers differentiate between the many models on offer at a time when third parties like CATL supply batteries to everyone from Geely to BMW, making cars more similar to one another in terms of range and performance. speed up and sound

If VW’s rivals are encouraged to follow a similar path, there are plenty of potential partners, either for joint ventures or outright mergers. Hong Kong-listed startup Leapmotor has announced it is in talks with two foreign firms that have taken a look at its new manufacturing system, which includes an integrated computing platform. Chinese media reported on the 2nd that VW is in talks with her about the option of cooperating with her Jetta brand, Nio, an electric pioneer, and Li Auto, a hybrid specialist, have also developed their own software. And there are new entrants, like Xiaomi (smartphones), bringing their digital savvy to the table, but could benefit from the manufacturing capacity of an established automaker.

There are also risks. Closer partnerships with Chinese actors can leave Western groups exposed in the event of a political backlash, especially if they rely on third-party software or technology. And cultural differences continue to make close collaborations difficult. Still, VW’s decision will make even its most confident Western rivals consider venturing down a road less traveled.

The authors are columnists for Reuters Breakingviews. Opinions are yours. The translation, of Carlos Gomez Downit is the responsibility of Five days

