BMW uses the name Touring, Mercedes calls it an Estate, Audi sticks to Avant and Volkswagen has been baptizing the station wagons ‘Variant’ for many years. This nomenclature seemed to be one of the last certainties in the car world, but this also turns out to be an illusion. Volkswagen is today showing the station version of the ID.7, and it is not called Variant. This is the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer.

In August, Volkswagen unveiled the new Passat. This car is only available as a station wagon and is called Variant as usual. The brand will therefore not suddenly drop the well-known name completely. The Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is the brand’s first fully electric station wagon, and that seems to be a good reason to come up with a new name. The new station wagon should arrive in showrooms in 2024.

Lots of luggage space in the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer

This is not the first time that Volkswagen has used a different name: the station version of the Arteon is called Shooting Brake. Okay, enough about the name. You can store 545 liters of luggage in the back of the new station. If you fold the rear seat flat, a luggage compartment of almost two meters becomes visible. Then you have 1,714 liters of luggage space. Other important matters such as the range are not yet known.