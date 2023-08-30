Two years ago, the VW currywurst was removed from the menu in the main canteen of car manufacturer Volkswagen. There was a lot of criticism about that. Now the sausage is celebrating its surprising comeback.

Volkswagen continues unabated with the transition to pure electric cars, but when it comes to the best-selling product of the VW Group, the brand has a wavering policy. The VW currywurst, which was banned from the main canteen almost two years ago, is suddenly back.

Only vegetarian and vegan

Until recently you could only buy vegetarian and vegan dishes in the canteen. That decision was received largely positively by the thousands of employees. And yet the VW currywurst – which even has its own VW part number – is now celebrating its comeback.

‘Wish of the staff’

Since a few days, the restaurant also offers a dish with meat or fish on the menu. According to a VW spokeswoman, it happened after 'requests from staff'. The currywurst ban sparked a lot of excitement two years ago. Even former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder said: "If I had still been on the supervisory board of Volkswagen, this would not have happened."

Most popular VW product

Volkswagen had not completely removed the currywurst from its range, but only in the main canteen. In all other 30 company restaurants, employees could continue to enjoy the popular dish. Incidentally, the currywurst is not only available in the factory canteens. The dish is so popular that you can also buy it at VW branches and some supermarkets. The sausage produced by VW is even Volkswagen’s best-selling product.