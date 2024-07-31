The factory Volkswagen of Cuautlancingo, Puebla, Mexico, is back in the news. And the reason is easy to explain: the United States and Mexico have announced a cleanup process at the Mexican site in question, where the local government had agreed to investigate alleged violations of workers’ rights. The government’s goal is to ensure that the company provides all arrears and benefits to some workers.

Volkswagen under observation in Mexico

The Mexican government also has the task of protect workers’ rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining at best. At the end of May, Reuters recalls, the office of the U.S. Trade Representative had asked Mexico to to verify if indeed workers at the Volkswagen plant in Cuautlancingo had been denied freedom of association as well as collective bargaining rights.