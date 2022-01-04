Volkswagen accelerates with the tests of the future Electric Passat, developed under the code name Aero-B: it will be offered on the market in both sedan and station wagon versions, with the latter being based on the concept car ID. Space Vizzion. A new prototype of the sedan version of the car was in fact immortalized during a winter test session, with a rather limited camouflage: the external dimensions of the Aero-B should largely follow those of the Passat with combustion engine, while the passenger compartment should offer the same space as the flagship Phaeton, which left the scene in 2016.

We will see what name Volkswagen will give to this model: initially we thought of the name ID.6, a hypothesis that was immediately blurred, however, considering that the German company has decided to give this name to the last electric SUV launched exclusively on the Chinese market. The only certainty at the moment is that the next Aero-B will use the MEB architecture full-size from Volkswagen, and like the ID.4 it will be offered with a choice of rear-wheel or all-wheel drive powertrains. For performance lovers, then, a GTX version of the model will also follow, exactly as it happens for all the models of the ID family. electric. We will see what the battery specifications will be: the rumors reported by Autocar speak of one maximum capacity of 84 kWh, for a range of about 700 kilometers. Smaller batteries will also be proposed, from 58 to 77 kWh to be precise.

Image: Autocar UK