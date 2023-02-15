In May of this year, the introduction of facelifted Volkswagen Touareg is planned. Unfortunately, it will not come to the Netherlands, because the Touareg can no longer be ordered here. In Belgium, the SUV is still in the range. Before the facelift Touareg is unveiled, Volkswagen wants us to look at it in the beautiful surroundings of Swedish Lapland.

From the snow photos we conclude that the Touareg will get a new front and rear bumper. The LED lighting is also new. And since January of this year it is allowed to mount a luminous logo. The Touareg is the first model with an illuminated VW logo, but more will follow. You can also expect a continuous red LED strip under the camouflage.

The motorization of the Volkswagen Touareg facelift

Customers can choose from five different engines for the SUV. There is a V6 petrol, two V6 diesels and two PHEVs. Details on these engines are scarce at the moment, but one of the plug-in hybrids will be the strongest Touareg. This variant is again called the Touareg R eHybrid. The hybrid R must produce 462 hp and 700 Nm. That should be enough.

The screen in the center of the dashboard still measures 15 inches. There are other modifications to the cabin. For example, we are told that the whole cockpit has been ‘improved in many details’. Examples of this are the quality of the material, softer foam at certain contact points and new double stitching. Anyway, those northern lights are still amazing to see, aren’t they?