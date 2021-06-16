The crisis caused by the shortage of microchips and semiconductors continues to bother much of the global auto industry. And it makes no exceptions, on the contrary: the larger houses are the ones that are struggling the most in coping with the lack of these components, essential for the production of vehicles. Volkswagen undoubtedly stands out among these companies: the largest European car brand has announced that it will reduce working hours at its headquarters in Wolfsburg.

A measure that will actually take effect next week, he says Autonews. Volkswagen therefore continues to suffer from the crisis caused by the ongoing semiconductor shortage, which it has already had a strong impact on the production of the brand at the beginning of the year. And it is for this reason that Herbert Diess, CEO of the German company, recently admitted that the company had entered “crisis mode”: according to Volkswagen’s chief executive, this second quarter, which is about to close, will bring bad news to the German brand. , with the consequences of the crisis that will worsen even more. The hope of the VW Group is that by the end of the third quarter the shortage in the supply of components it will loosen in an important way, thus allowing the brands of the group to breathe.