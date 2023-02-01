Tesla’s decision to reduce prices of some of its electric models has caused different reactions among its main competitors. In fact, there are those like Ford who have in turn decided to cut the price list of the Mustang Mach-E SUV up to $6,000, but there are also those like Volkswagen has no intention of altering its price policy: word of Oliver Blume, the CEO of the German group, who has dismissed any scenario of price reductions for its ID-branded electric cars.

“We have a clear pricing strategy and we count on reliabilitywe trust in the strength of our products and brands”, declared the Volkswagen number one to the microphones of the German publication Frankfurter Allgemeine, confirming in fact that the company’s pricing structure will remain firm. According to Blume, in fact, if one of the conglomerate’s brands decides to lower its prices would immediately lose credibility, and would also expose the entire Volkswagen group to an important risk: that of ending up trapped in a downward price spiral that would erode its profits. Volkswagen’s goal is to become one of the major global players in the electric car and software sector, but not at any price: added value and profitable growth are the two cornerstones of the group’s growth strategy, which must not get involved by rival companies in counterproductive strategies.

At the moment, both Ford and Volkswagen I’m far behind compared to Tesla in terms of the number of electric vehicles sold, but their run-up to supremacy has already started: the Blue Oval automaker plans to massively increase the production of the Mustang Mach-E battery-powered SUV, while the German giant prepares to fill the gap with Elon Musk’s company through the launch of the new ID.7, shown in the form of a disguised prototype at the CES in Las Vegas held earlier this month.