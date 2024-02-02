Sammy Rochai Sammy Rocha https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/sammy-rocha/ 02/02/2024 – 10:03

The German automaker Volkswagen announced, through a statement to the market this Friday, the 2nd, that it will expand its investments in the Brazilian market in the coming years. The brand states that, in total, it will invest R$16 billion in the Brazilian market and launch 16 new vehicles in the country.

The contributions will be aimed at the four plants that the automaker has in Brazil. The company had already announced an investment of R$7 billion between 2022 and 2026. Now, this amount is being added to a new investment of R$9 billion until 2028.

The company also confirmed that it will launch 16 new products during this period, including cars produced in Brazilian factories and imported models, including vehicles with flex, hybrid and electric engines. Of these, four cars will be presented later this year, according to the automaker.

“Volkswagen do Brasil will launch 16 new vehicles by 2028, including hybrid, 100% electric and Total Flex models. Initially, the new contribution includes the development and production of innovative projects with a focus on decarbonization for the 4 Volkswagen do Brasil factories: there are 4 new vehicles, including a pick-up, 1 new engine that is even more innovative and efficient for hybrid vehicles and 1 new innovative, technological, flexible and sustainable platform”, announced the manufacturer.

The investment will be officially announced this Friday, 2nd, at 3pm, at an event to be held in São Bernardo do Campo, where Volkswagen has a plant. The presence of the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is confirmed.

The automaker did not provide details about the models that will be produced in this new investment cycle. However, the report finds that the main novelty will be a compact SUV to be manufactured at the Taubaté plant, and which will be positioned below the Nivus and T-Cross.

Also according to Volkswagen, the manufacturing unit located in ABC São Paulo will also feature the production of two new vehicle models, to be produced under a new platform.

“Volkswagen do Brasil has consolidated a 70-year history of success in the country, being the brand that grew the most in sales volume in 2023 and leader in the most important segments, SUVs and passenger cars, in Brazil last year”, comments the CEO of Volkswagen do Brasil, Ciro Possobom. “Now, we reaffirm confidence in Brazil and more than double its investments to R$16 billion. We will launch 16 new vehicles by 2028, including hybrid, 100% electric and Total Flex models”, he adds.

Initially, according to the CEO, the new investment includes the development and production of innovation projects focused on decarbonization for the 4 Volkswagen do Brasil factories.

“In this way, we reinforce our commitment to the country, to our customers, dealers, suppliers and employees”, adds Podemosbom.

New Volkswagen vehicles and engines

New to Volkswagen do Brasil's portfolio, the new models will have the mission of boosting the brand's decarbonization strategy in South America, aligned with the global Way to Zero strategy, which provides for carbon neutrality in all Volkswagen units around the world, considering products and processes.

According to the automaker, the new projects also mark the arrival of a new platform in Brazil: the MQB Hybrid project. This new platform includes a combination of combustion and electrification systems, using a high voltage system.

Developed with the participation of Volkswagen do Brasil Engineering especially for the SAM Region (South America), the new platform is being developed using virtuality simulation technology resources. Investments in the project involve expanding team training and highly technological and modern production.

“To further boost the brand's electrification strategy in Brazil, the new electrified models that will arrive in the coming years will be added to the recently launched 100% electric vehicles ID.4 and ID.Buzz (electric Kombi) already offered in the country through the program VW Sign & Drive since last year”, says the company, in a note.

The product offensive includes 2 new vehicles to be produced at the Anchieta factory, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP).

At the Volkswagen factory in São José dos Pinhais (PR), an unprecedented pick-up will be produced. Volkswagen confirms that the Amarok pick-up will continue to be produced at the Pacheco factory, in Argentina.

The brand's unit in Taubaté (SP) will manufacture an unprecedented car, 100% developed in Brazil.

The Volkswagen do Brasil engine factory, in São Carlos (SP), will produce a new, even more efficient engine for hybrid vehicles.

In 2023, Volkswagen do Brasil concluded the extension of the term until 2028 of the Collective Agreements in force with the Unions of its 4 factories in the country with the approval of the majority of employees in all plants. The conclusion of this negotiation was fundamental for these new investments, vehicles and propulsion systems that will be developed and produced by the brand in Brazil.