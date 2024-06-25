A Rivian plant in Normal, Illinois, last week. Joel Angel Juarez (REUTERS)

The German automotive giant Volkswagen will invest 5,000 million dollars (4,670 million euros) in a joint venture with the electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive, an operation that is a lifeline for the American company, in serious difficulties. In exchange, the German company gains access to electric vehicle production technology.

In a statement published late last night European time, Volkswagen confirmed that it will disburse $1 billion immediately and another $4 billion in the future. The new joint venture will be controlled equally between the two and will be dedicated to the development of electric cars equipped with cutting-edge software.

Rivian’s shares, heavily punished in recent months, have responded to the announcement with a strong rise, close to 40%. The deal provides Rivian with a much-needed source of capital after its troubles to increase production and deliveries of its vehicles.

“Thanks to our cooperation, we will provide the best solutions for our vehicles faster and at a lower cost,” said Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume. “We are strengthening our technological profile and our competitiveness.” The German company will have access to both the software and the architecture of electric vehicles, which will allow it to launch next-generation models similar to those of Tesla.

