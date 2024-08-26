Volkswagen is teaming up with AirConsole to bring fun to the streets. Starting in September, the screens of some of the German brand’s cars will feature casual games in several countries.

The gaming platform will be present on the screens of the Volkswagen ID.7, ID.5, ID.4 and ID.3 cars, as well as the new Passat, Tiguan, Golf and Golf Estate. The first models compatible with AirConsole will be in Europe.

AirConsole games will be in Volkswagen cars

When AirConsole is available in the brand’s cars, it will be enough to activate the application on the car’s entertainment screen and then scan a QR code to connect a smartphone.

Rear seat passengers will also be able to participate in multiplayer games, using their smartphone and the app.

It should be noted that the games will only work when the vehicle is stopped and never in motion, so it is primarily intended as a way to help kill time while waiting for someone else or for the vehicle to charge at a charging station.

AirConsole currently works with BMW and its platform is also available on a PC web browser, as well as on Android TV, Google TV and Amazon Fire TV.

