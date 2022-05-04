By Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Volkswagen will put 2,500 workers on a 20-day vacation at its main factory in Brazil, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP), for lack of parts, the ABC metalworkers union said. this tuesday.

The decision takes effect on Monday, according to the entity.

The country’s vehicle industry has been suffering from a shortage of components, particularly electronics, for months amid a global supply chain crisis exacerbated by soaring input prices.

According to the ABC union, there is a lack of semiconductors, components and parts, which affects production at the factory.

“It was no different to what is happening in other factories in the country. There is a demand for production, but with the scarcity of parts, the factory cannot meet the final consumer”, said the general coordinator of the union, José Roberto Nogueira da Silva.

This Tuesday, Localiza, the largest car rental company in the country, said it expects to receive more cars from automakers in the second quarter compared to the beginning of the year, but that the scenario is still very uncertain.

“We are looking forward to the resumption as soon as possible”, said Silva.

“We have been working to protect our colleagues from third-party factories within Volkswagen, but other automaker suppliers have already stopped or are stopping. It shows that there is a breakdown,” she added.

On Monday, the new management of the association of vehicle manufacturers, Anfavea, defended the need to protect the country’s auto parts chain so that Brazil does not lose competitiveness in exports.

The Volkswagen factory in São Bernardo do Campo has around 8,200 workers, 4,500 of which are in production, according to the union. The factory currently produces 800 vehicles a day, according to the entity.

