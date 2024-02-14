Volkswagen is committed to solve for free possible problems in your model cars Virtus of the year 2022 until March 10, 2024 as part of a joint campaign with the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco).

The automotive company Volkswagen de México, SA de CV, has identified a potential risk in 1,801 units of the Virtus model manufactured in 2022.

There is a possibility of a short circuit in the internal circuit of the engine control unit due to continuous operation vacuum pump.

As a consequence, the vacuum pump could be damaged, which would be reflected in the illumination of the warning light on the instrument panel or in the persistent activation of the pump after opening the door or starting the car.

What will the modification be?

To address this risk, Volkswagen will carry out a countermeasure by 'Made in China' R4 vacuum pump relay replacement (J318) by the 'Made in Czech Republic' manufacturing relay, at no cost to consumers.

The company, at the direction of Profeco, has taken immediate actions, informing Volkswagen Authorized Dealers on the execution of the call and providing owners with detailed information about the review process, mechanism and clarification of doubts.

The solution campaign began on March 10, 2023 and will be extended until March 10, 2024with a validity of 12 months.

Until the start date of the campaign, Volkswagen has received reports of at least 60 cases reported by customerswithout foreseen damages and without any of the cases resulting in injuries or effects on life and/or health.

How to have more information?

Volkswagen of Mexico makes various means of contact available to ownersincluding Volkswagen Authorized Distributors, telephone number 800 SERVI VW (7378489) and email [email protected].

In the previous means of communication you can request information regarding the error and how to go if your car is one of those affected by the error when choosing the quality of the part.