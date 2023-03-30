Isn’t that ridiculous, a V10 in a Volkswagen Golf? It is, but that didn’t stop Volkswagen from trying.

When we talk about the Volkswagen Golf V (1K), the undersigned cannot be more objective. I will talk about my experiences so far with a Golf GTI as daily transport, but we have to talk about the car itself.

Fast!

To paint the picture: a Golf GTI is fast. I notice that too. Well, I’m used to a Clio from the year jug, but it’s a fast device. That while the GTI was not even the limit for the fifth generation Golf. In fact, there would be an ultimate top model.

R32

Well, we don’t say anything strange when we say that the Golf GTI was not the top model and has not been since the Golf IV. That is the R(32). In the case of the Golf V, that was the R32 because it has 250 hp and a larger engine, the 3.2 VR6. So if your perception is that the GTI is seriously fast, then that must be a rocket.

Oh yes, and we know that Volkswagen once ‘released’ a Golf with W12. That was a crazy and unfinished project for Wörthersee, never intended as a production car. It makes sense that you would get a disturbed result. No, there was a Golf of almost this caliber that was meant to be a bit more serious.

Archive

For that we have to dive into the filing cabinet. We get the look in the filing cabinet thanks to Marcos Marques who sat around the table with The Intercooler. Marques is currently strongly committed to the well-known synthetic fuels for Porsche. Interesting, but more interesting is that Marques knows a lot about VAG engines that have passed in review in his time.

Volkswagen Golf with V10!?

Marques confirms: he knew that Volkswagen was working on a V10 in the Golf V. Yes, really! And not to make the GTI fans at Wörthersee happy, but as a commercial product. Why? Nobody knows. There was speculation that Volkswagen had F1 ambitions and V10 engines in F1 were the norm at the time. It would be great halo project are. The chosen engine was the Lamborghini 5.2 liter V10 that would eventually power the Gallardo and Audi R8. This would lie across the Gulf and deliver about 500 horsepower. According to Marques, the chassis could handle it, but it would still be quite a challenge to make it really work. Marques also says that it was a real physical model with V10 and that it even started it occasionally. But Marques was not involved in the project and so knows no more than ‘it exists and VW planned it’. We know the reality is that the Golf never came and any F1 ambitions from Volkswagen were also shelved.

More crazy VAG plans

Marques puts on the table a few other stillborn plans from Volkswagen. For example, Porsche would have prepared an engine for a possible 918 successor and that would be a ‘flat eight‘. Indeed, a flat engine à la 911, but with eight cylinders instead of six. This would be five liters in size and a 718 Cayman was used as a test car. So there is somewhere (in a Porsche archive) a 718 with a 5.0 liter eight-cylinder in the back.

Speaking of entry-level models à la Porsche 718: there would also have been an entry-level model for the Audi R8 and it would share its engine with the TT RS. A 2.5 liter five-cylinder. Well, you could just buy a TT RS for that, but it has the engine in the front. In the R8, this engine would therefore be placed in the middle.

And to finish off this secret insight into VW’s planning, Marques has also mentioned a ‘quad turbo Porsche 911 Turbo (991)’. Where Porsche would screw an extra set of turbos on the 911 Turbo to achieve even more horsepower. As with everything that has already been mentioned: it all did not happen and the reason is unknown. However, you can guess the reason: there was not enough profit in it. Moreover, some of these plans are from the days when EV development required more attention than crazy car-engine combinations.

In short: in the end, the Golf GTI was only one step away from the top model, instead of two (large) steps. The Volkswagen Golf with V10 never came, but it would have been brilliant. And a brilliant financial flop, we think.

This article “Volkswagen was planning a Golf with V10” first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

