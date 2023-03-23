There is a legendary meeting of Volkswagen vans back on the calendar.

Good news for all fans of Volkswagens who also like to socialize with other drivers of their favorite brand. After it was announced that the big GTI meeting will still take place, another event returns to the agenda.

And as you could read in the title, this is all about Volkswagen vans. Owners, enthusiasts or other interested parties, have to go to Hanover for this, where the VW Bus Festival 2023 will take place from 23 to 25 June. And so that is the largest gathering of Volkswagen vans in the world.

Volkswagen vans to Hanover

Volkswagen expects around 6,000 Volkswagen vans and more than 60,000 visitors to the festival. It was last organized in 2007.

And when you’re there, there’s plenty to do. First of all, there are the Volkswagen vans, but you probably already knew that. But wait, there’s more! There will be live music, a parts market and a large food hall where you can buy currywurst.

If you want to go, or just want to know more, you have to on this link click. You can buy tickets there starting tomorrow at 10 am. And if you really really want to watch Volkjwagenbuses, make sure you do so immediately at that time, then you get a discount. Although that may not matter much, you already have a ticket from 5 D Mark euros.

Maybe we’ll get into our ID-Buzz too. Eating sausage all weekend!

Who’s coming along?

This article Volkswagen vans of all countries, unite you first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Volkswagen #vans #countries #unite