After 12 years since its launch, the Volkswagen up! segment A has been discontinued, thus closing an era. This model was known to offer a good value for money and an equipment higher than the average of its competitors, but it will not have a new generation. The up! was developed to replace the Volkswagen Fox and serve as the basis for other A-segment models, such as the SeatMii and the Skoda Citigo, but both of these latest models have already gone out of production. The small city cars of the Volkswagen Group and not only in this historical moment pay the price switch to electric and above all the crossover boom citizens, which are among the best-selling models.

Volkswagen stop production of up!, why?

Volkswagen decrees the end of production of the up! which is produced in the Group’s factory Bratislava. City cars, such as the Volkswagen up!, are losing their appeal on the market. Also there smartknown for being the city car par excellence, has abandoned its segment to become a city ​​SUV bigger but trendy.

This trend is widespread across many brands, with many leaving the A-segment. The demise of city cars is influenced by increasing production costs and from raw materials, making not very profitable the production of these cars. As a result, automakers are focusing their efforts on the development of Electric SUVs and crossovers.

Volkswagen up! history

The history of Volkswagen up! began in 2007, when the brand embarked on the project of creating a compact, ecological and economical city car. In the 2011, this project has become a reality with the official launch of the Volkswagen up! to the Frankfurt Motor Show.

The Volkswagen up! was launched in 2012

This vehicle was designed with the idea of ​​offering an ideal vehicle for city driving, with a length less than 4 metres which made it perfect for the urban jungle and parking. It was a sign of the times, with an increasing focus on sustainability and efficiency.

Not just Volkswagen up! marked a great success, but also became the basis for a family of A-segment models, including the Seat Mii and the Skoda Citigo. These models, while sharing the same base, had small design variations and features specific to their respective brands.

In 2013, the first version of the e-up! electric

Over the years, the Up! It has undergone various updates, improving technologies and engines to remain relevant in the city car market.

Volkswagen up! engines

The Volkswagen up! has seen several motorized variants over the years, including one GTI sports car with a motor from 115 HP and one version bifuel petrol/methane.

Volkswagen up! 115 HP GTI

In 2013, Volkswagen was introduced e-up!representing one of the brand’s first models in the field of electric cars.

Test and road test of the Volkswagen up! GTI

The first version had aautonomy of 160 kmbut thanks to updates, including a 32.3 kWh battery it’s a 83 HP engine introduced in 2019, it has managed to increase the autonomy up to 260 km in the WLTP cycle, and even a 355 km in the WLTP urban cycle.

Volkswagen up! price of heir ID.1 and ID.2

One of the strong points of Volkswagen up! it was his best value for moneywith a purchase cost included between 15,000 and 20,000 euros, accessible to a wide range of buyers. Now in its electric breakthrough Volkswagen has identified the ID.2 the heir to the current city cars, which in terms of size will replace the Polo shirt.

The German brand attaches great importance to this future model, also because, according to recent announcements, it should represent the turning point in the electric car market, with an expected price of approx 25,000 euros.

Volkswagen ID. 2all concept cars

Afterwards, it might be the turn of the ID.1which, in terms of size, will be the real one heir to the Up!with an estimated price lower than 20,000 euros and an expected autonomy of approx 300km guaranteed by one LFP lithium-iron-phosphate battery. Both could arrive on the market between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025.

