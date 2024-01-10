Volkswagen Up is preparing to return, in name and in fact. In fact because the German brand's next entry-level fully electric city car, known as ID.1, will embody the spirit of the small Volkswagen. But also in name because it seems that at the time of its debut, expected between 2026 and 2027, it could even inherit the Up nomenclature. What seems certain is its launch price: it will start from less than 20,000 eurosa figure that led Volkswagen to define the electric model in question as “low cost”.

Up derivation

We know for sure that the first design sketches of the new ID.1 or Up, if you prefer, are complete and that the development of the model is underway: according to Volkswagen's head of technical development, Kai Grünitzwho indicated the new battery-powered city car as the obvious successor to the Up in its conception and suggested that it will inevitably share some elements and style attributes of the latter. “The ID.1 will be close to the Up regarding the use of the car – his words reported by Autocar – There aren't as many possibilities to design a small vehicle for the city as you think. It will be a car that fits the Volkswagen brand's DNA of design and functionality, but at a lower price.”

Does the name also come back?

Grünitz did not comment on a possible return of the Up name to label this same model, what is certain is that Volkswagen places great value on it of its longest-standing and most successful names, think of Golf, Tiguan and Passat which should also be retained in the era of electric vehicles. Translated? The numerical naming strategy with the ID tag may be coming soon retreatwhich would result in an increasingly possible return of the Up name.

For less than 20,000 euros

Regardless of the name, Volkswagen hopes that this new low-cost electric vehicle can bring more and more customers closer to its zero-emission range. “We need a smaller car that is accessible to a broader customer base – concluded Grünitz – That's why we are aiming for 25,000 euros for the ID.2all and are invested in the development phase for a vehicle under 20,000 euros: this is Volkswagen. We must go in this direction if we want to convince our customers of the fact that electric vehicles are the right way“.