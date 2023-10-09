Polo became the smallest model in the Volkswagen lineup. Not because the German car manufacturer suddenly decided to significantly reduce its size, but because the company decided to withdraw the smallest one from production Up: Autocar reports that, twelve years after its launch on the market, the last example of the city car rolled off the assembly lines at the Bratislava site in Slovakia.

The small city car, also EV

A model that, in one way or another, has been integral part of the story of VW in the small city car segment: at the beginning of its adventure it was offered with a 1.0-liter three-cylinder petrol engine producing over 60 HP or 75 HP, maximum power increased to more than 90 HP thanks to the 2016 restyling with the introduction of a turbo variant, without forgetting the debut of the 100% electric variant in 2014, initially with an 18.7 kWh battery and a range of over 185 km and five years later with specifications of 32.2 kWh and 260 km respectively.

Gradual withdrawal

This is a gradual withdrawal of the small Up from production: we remember that only nine months ago the decision concerned the more powerful version GTI (despite Volkswagen having made it known at the time that it was a temporary move since demand exceeded supply, even if it was never actually put back on sale), now it’s the standard model’s turn instead. The gap left in the range by the small Up will soon be filled by a new totally electric city car, known as ID.1: it will arrive in dealerships within the next five years and will be offered at a list price of less than 20,000 euros.