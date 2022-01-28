The credit of the Golf in having developed the compact sports segment is known and recognized by most motorists. A contribution that continues with the eighth generation, which will soon see a new high-performance version integrated into the range. Volkswagen has published an image that anticipates a set-up designed to be placed between the Gti Clubsport and the super-performing R. Information in this regard is incomplete: the most probable hypotheses suggest an important aesthetic customization and a power close to 300 Hp. The traction, however, should remain exclusively anterior. Or maybe not?

New sporty Golf, limited edition?

–

The possibility that this sporty proposal will equip an updated version of the R cannot be ruled out a priori. This year is in fact the twentieth anniversary of the first Golf with the initials R: the Mk4 R32. The coincidence of time for an exclusive and limited edition set-up, therefore, would not be lacking. If so, the car would integrate a new suspension calibration, more suitable for intense use on the track; all-wheel drive would be supported by a rear differential capable of distributing 100% of the torque to each of the rear wheels. A system that debuted on Rs3 and which could find a pleasant application on Golf as well. Drift mode included, of course. In case it was an upgrade for the Clubsport, it would be equipped with an electromechanical front differential. A useful solution to improve cornering, agility and handling, returning a more precise and satisfying ride. In any case, the power unit will be the well-proven 2.0-liter 4-cylinder, which should deliver at least 300 hp. Since this is, in all likelihood, a specific version for use on the track, it is possible that Volkswagen decides to offer the customer the choice between automatic and manual transmission. The debut is expected by the end of the year and the list price could exceed 50 thousand euros.