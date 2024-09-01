Production of the first electric model resulting from the Trinity project by Volkswagen will be postponed. Once again: there is no peace for the German giant from this point of view, which after having already postponed the project to 2028 will probably be forced to intervene again with a postponement of another four years. New deadline therefore 2032: these are the rumours that have been circulating in the German media in recent days.

Volkswagen Trinity, new postponement

Let us remember that the first electric model from Volkswagen is the result of the Trinity project, as well as the first of a wide range of models based on the new SSP platform of the VW Group, should be in all respects a crossover designed to compete with the Tesla Model Y: as mentioned, its launch had already been postponed to 2028, but it seems that for four additional years will not see the light. And the reasons behind this new postponement are various.

Two fundamental reasons

The Volkswagen Group’s strategy certainly has an impact cost reduction. But not only that: it seems that they have been recorded new problems in the development of the software for the SSP platform and also of its power electronics system. Translated: Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume could not help but communicate yet another postponement of the project to 2032.

It’s not the first time…

As widely reported, it’s not the first time that the group is forced to adopt measures of this kind. Only in 2023, in fact, the CEO of the Volkswagen brand Thomas Schäfer had declared that the Trinity project would be postponed by two years, from 2026 to 2028, as part of the efforts to further refine the SSP platform, so that it could truly support an 800 Volt architecture and a capacity for Level 4 autonomous driving.