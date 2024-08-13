There is no peace for the project Trinity EV by Volkswagen. The German automaker was supposed to release the new ID.4 soon and then another all-electric SUV using its new SSP platform, but that’s not to be: the launch of a next-generation ID.4 model has been postponed, according to Reuters, citing a person close to the company. postponed to the early years of the next decade.

Volkswagen postpones Trinity EV

Let us recall that the Trinity EV project, originally planned to launch a vehicle in 2026, has already been delayed by Oliver Blume due to software problems encountered by the VW Group’s Cariad unit. To overcome this obstaclethe carmaker has created a new version of the existing MEB platform, on which it plans to release another ID.4 in 2026. Or rather, it planned, because we said so: its launch has been delayed to the early 2030s.

A project in constant…delay

The reason for this postponement? In an internal document presented to the board of directors of the Wolfsburg-based car manufacturer, company executives argued that there is no longer any need today to immediately release another larger car based on the SSP architecture. Towards confirmation instead the introduction of a new compact electric Golf car based on the SSP platform by the end of the decade.

Two decisive factors

We’ll see what happens in the meantime, Trinity or no Trinity, the German economic daily Handelsblatt reported in recent days that Volkswagen is postponing the launch of the new models due to the weak demand for electric cars and of the need to reduce costs. Two factors that are having a certain impact not only on VW, but also on many other international manufacturers.