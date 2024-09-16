Volkswagen presented as a world premiere at theIAA Transportation Hanover the new commercial vehicles Transporter And Caravels completely redesigned. Both offer more space and loading capacity than their predecessors. For the first time, the Transporter will also be available with a plug-in hybrid And electric version with battery from 64 kWhin addition to the traditional turbodiesel engines. At the same time, the new Caravelsdedicated to the transport of people.

Volkswagen Transporter dimensions, load capacity

The new Volkswagen Transporter stands out with its updated dimensions and numerous configuration variants. The basic version of the Transporter has a length of 5.05 metersa width of 2.03 meters and a height of 1.98 meters. There are several options available to optimise the loading volume: there are versions with a 40 cm longer wheelbase, bringing the total length to 5.45 meters, and high-roof variants.

Volkswagen Transporter front 3/4

The cargo area in the standard configuration measures 2.60 meterswhile in the long wheelbase version it reaches 10 foot. The loading volume in the basic versions is 5.8 cubic metersbut with the long wheelbase and high roof it can reach up to 9 cubic meters. The load capacity has been increased, with a maximum load capacity of 1.33 tons (+133 kg compared to the previous model) and a towing capacity that comes to 2.8 tons (+300 kg).

The new Transporter is available in several configurations and can be purchased as van with a cargo area exclusively dedicated to the transport of goods, such as Combi with up to nine seats for the transport of passengers, or as pickup truck with double cabin and six seats and long wheelbase.

Box, load capacity

The panel van and Kombi versions can also be equipped with a long wheelbase and high roof on request. The Transporter is produced with various roof options. dividing bulkheadsseat configurations and roof heights to ensure maximum versatility.

Volkswagen Transporter Engines

The engine range of the new Volkswagen Transporter and Caravelle consists of seven engines, with power outputs ranging from 81 kW (110 HP) to 210 kW (286 HP). Options include three turbodiesels (TDI) four-cylinder from 2.0 litersa plug-in hybrid (eHybrid) And three electric motors (e-Transporter and e-Caravelle).

Volkswagen Transporter side view

The 110 HP TDI develops a maximum torque of 310 Nm. WLTP consumption varies from 6.9 to 7.8 litres per 100 km, depending on the wheelbase configuration and version. The 150 HP TDI produces a torque of 360 Nm, with WLTP consumption ranging from 7.5 to 9.0 litres per 100 km, varying according to wheelbase length, gearbox type and 4Motion all-wheel driveif present. The 170 hp TDIwith a maximum torque of 390 Nm, has WLTP consumption which also varies from 7.5 to 9.0 litres per 100 km, similar to those of the 150 hp models.

For the engine plug-in hybrid (eHybrid)which is new to the range, the configuration includes a system power of 171 kW (232 hp) and an automatic transmission. This engine combines a 2.5-litre turbo petrolwhich provides 320 Nm of torque, with an electric motor providing 205 Nm of torque. Specific consumption figures for this version have not yet been revealed.

Volkswagen Caravelle charging

The electric versions of the Transporter and Caravelle are available with power ratings of 100 kW (136 HP), 160 kW (218 hp) and 210 kW (286 hp). Both electric versions are equipped with a 64 kWh net battery. A version with reduced power and a smaller battery, designed specifically for urban travel.

The new generation Volkswagen Transporter presents itself with a completely renewed design, but maintains stylistic elements inspired by the models brand history. The vehicle recalls the past through several iconic details, integrating elements of the Multivan and of theID. Buzz, as well as distinctive features of previous generations. A special feature is the “Bulli line” of the windows, which recalls the characteristic profile of historic Volkswagen models.

The design of the radiator grille and rear light clusters refers to the Model T5while the front headlights are inspired by the Multivan, giving the Transporter a distinctive look modern and futuristicThe rims are available in a range that varies from 16” to 19”The position of the fuel filler flap remains unchanged compared to the T6.1 and the Crafter, located in the B-pillar area. For the plug-in hybrid and electric versions, the charging socket is located under the right headlight.

The rear area of ​​the Transporter features a loading threshold that varies between 575 and 638 mm in height. Both versions with the classic rear hatch and with swing doorsthus adapting to different usage needs. As for the external appearance, the version Pan-American Highwaywhich will not be available on the Italian market, stands out for its look oriented towards off-roadcomplete with specific bumpers and rims, as well as dedicated seat covers.

Inside, the Transporter offers a significant qualitative leap in both design and technology. The dashboard is inspired by Volkswagen’s latest cars, and the vehicle is equipped with a 12” digital instrument cluster and a 13” infotainment displaywhich provide a modern and intuitive user interface. The multifunction steering wheel comes as standard, and the buttons are designed to be easy to operate and intuitive.

New fully digital dashboard

One of the main novelties is the replacement of the handbrake lever with a electronic control positioned in the center of the dashboard. Furthermore, starting the vehicle does not require a traditional key, thanks to the system Keyless StartThe interior includes ample storage compartments and cup holders, designed to enhance the convenience and comfort of the occupants.

Front seats in the passenger compartment, Panamericana version

The Transporter offers numerous charging sockets, including USB-A, USB-C and 12V. In the diesel versions, there is a socket 230V (400W) positioned on the driver’s side. For electric and plug-in hybrid versions, there are two additional sockets in the D-pillars, which, together with the driver’s grip, provide an overall power of 2.300 W.

New Volkswagen Caravelle

Caravels It is the version of the Transporter for passenger transport and compared to the van it also differs in seats with customised fabrics, side and curtain airbags, and an audio system with ten speakers.

Volkswagen Caravelle people carrier

The setting “Life” (the only one available in Italy) includes body-coloured bumpers and handles, exterior rear-view mirrors in Glossy Blackair conditioning, height-adjustable armrests for both the driver’s and front passenger seats, exclusive decorative inserts, four additional USB ports, and 16 inch alloy wheels.

Photo Volkswagen Transporter and Caravelle

