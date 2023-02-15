Classic camouflage livery for the new one Volkswagen Touareg which is shown for the first time in official images during a test phase carried out at the Arctic Circle. The restyling of VW’s flagship SUV will make its world premiere in the summer of 2023 but in the meantime the development phase of a very important model for the German brand continues, with millions of units worldwide. A large QR Code stands out on the livery but despite the covers it is already possible to begin to glimpse some of the innovations that will accompany this facelift.

Volkswagen Touareg restyling will be equipped with the new IQ headlights. Light matrix HD which in this case are characterized by a new integrated LED light strip. This technology is made up of 38,400 micro LEDs, thus ensuring much more brightness on the road, without dazzling oncoming traffic. 19,200 micro LEDs are distributed across each vehicle headlight. The matrix system projects an interactive carpet of light onto the road traveled by the luxury SUV. This so-called “lane light” makes night driving more comfortable and facilitates the passage through narrow motorway construction sites in the dark, as the light carpet optimally illuminates the lane. The new red backlit logo will also arrive on the new Volkswagen Touareg, a system that has also been authorized in Europe since January 2023 (previously, however, this technology was only adopted by VW in China and the United States).

Volkswagen has improved the chassis of his permanent all-wheel drive SUVby adopting a load sensor on the roof, which is networked with the chassis electronics. This way there is greater agility when the roof is not loaded. If, on the other hand, a roof box is installed, the sensor recognizes this and transmits this information to assistance systems such as the ESC. This increases the driving stability of the Touareg in all conditions. The standard steel-sprung chassis and the optional two-chamber air-sprung chassis have also been reconfigured to achieve an even greater spread between maximum comfort and optimum performance. New Touareg will be equipped with the Innovision Cockpit with a central touchscreen with a diagonal of 38.1 centimeters, 15 inches, plus the multifunction steering wheel and analog elements such as the volume control in the center console. The Innovision Cockpit of the new Touareg offers, among other things, precise lane navigation and high-resolution map data. Voice control has also been further developed. App integration via smartphone and App-Connect (Apple CarPlay, Android Auto) can now also be done wirelessly. To further improve this car, the Wolfsburg-based company has updated its flagship taking into account the opinion of its customers: the armrests and central console panels are softer, an advantage in terms of comfort. The new Touareg therefore also implements the goal of adapting the Volkswagen models even more consistently to the needs of motorists who have chosen the German SUV.