Volkswagen brings the new generation Touareg onto the market.

The top model of the brand is the first VW to mount the new HD Matrix IQ.Light LED headlights. Thanks to the interactive light system, driving at night is even more comfortable. Volkswagen has also refined the high-end interior; the Innovision Cockpit represents the avant-garde hardware and software. A new roof load sensor and improved chassis systems expand the possibilities between best comfort and maximum performance. On a visual level, the aesthetic reworking of the front and tail lines is immediately noticeable. The LED taillights stand out in particular, which have now taken the form of a light strip, with a great new feature: the red illuminated VW logo.

Presale of the new Touareg in Italy is scheduled for the beginning of June. Imelda Labbé, Member of the Board of Management responsible for Sales, Marketing and After Sales explains: “The new Touareg impresses with top quality and outstanding comfort. With this model too, we have listened to the wishes of the customers and implemented them by refining the design, making the controls even more intuitive and further improving the already excellent driving characteristics.The result is an extremely versatile vehicle, which combines the best on-road, off-road and traction performance”. The innovative assistance systems of the Touareg include technologies such as Travel Assist (assisted driving up to maximum speed), Area View (360-degree view reproduced on the infotainment display to facilitate manoeuvring), Park Assist Plus with remote control via app to enter and exiting a parking space automatically (the driver can manage the maneuver from outside the car), Trailer Assist (assisted maneuvering with a trailer) and Nightvision (night vision support).

