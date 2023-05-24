The update of the maxi SUV from Wolfsburg introduces Matrix Led technology for the first time, as well as changes devoted to comfort on the chassis and set-up. Petrol, diesel and plug-in engines

Alexander Pinto





@

Alepinto8

Resyling time for the third generation of Volkswagen Touareg, a leading player in the maxi-size SUV segment for over 20 years with 1.13 million units sold. The innovations range from lighting technology to the reorganization of the fittings, passing through Adas and trim. Confirmed petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid engines, all based on a V6. In Germany, orders have already been opened for the new Volkswagen Touareg, with a starting price set at 69,200 euros.

Volkswagen Touareg 2023: exterior and interior — As often happens in mid-career restyling, many of the aesthetic innovations concern front and rear headlights and bumpers. The front has gained the Matrix Led HD light signature, making its debut on this model, with more than 38,000 light points dedicated to illuminating the lane. The design of the bumper which incorporates the front air intakes has also been revised in a more aggressive key. The rear is very clean, updated with the LED band that joins the rear light clusters just above the lettering that identifies the model. In the centre, the Volkswagen logo glows red at night. The passenger compartment takes a leap into the future thanks to the Innovision Cockpit which combines instrument panel and infotainment, the latter with navigation system and high-resolution three-dimensional maps. Management also passes through voice commands, now more advanced. The integration of apps via smartphone and App Connect (Apple CarPlay, Android Auto) can now also take place wirelessly, as an alternative to USB-C sockets with a charging capacity of 45 watts instead of the previous 15 watts. In addition to smartphones, tablets or laptops are also capable of fast charging. Optionally, the 730 Watt Dynaudio system is available. See also SBK | Camier: "The first test in Lecuona and Vierge with Honda is impressive"

trim and adas — The novelties under the skin of the new Touareg mainly concern the chassis and set-up, revised with the adoption of new steel springs for the access versions, in addition to the pneumatic ones for the top of the range. The latter are able to compensate for the possible presence of heavy objects on the roof, such as the roof box, thanks to a load sensor which influences the trim. The driving modes have been reset to further differentiate responses both on asphalt and off-road. Rear axle steering and active anti-roll bars are available as options. Restyled Touareg also boasts an Adas package enriched with the system Travel Assist available at any speed, in addition to the automatic parking system Park Assist Plus with remote vehicle control via app.

engines, equipment and prices — The 2023 Touareg is offered with five engines, all with a 3-litre V6 engine always combined with 4Motion all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. It starts with the 340 HP and 450 Nm Tsi petrol, followed by the 231 and 286 HP turbodiesel and the 381 or 462 HP plug-in hybrid versions. Those who choose one of the versions on tap have to give up some luggage capacity, which drops from 810 to 655 litres. Four trim levels are available for the new Touareg: base, Elegance, R-Line and eHybrid. Prices for the German market start at 69,200 euros up to 93,870 euros for the Touareg R eHybrid. See also Capital gains, Turin Prisma investigation: documents sent to 6 other prosecutors