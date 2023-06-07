Standard equipment includes alloy wheels, grille and bumpers with a specific design, 4-zone Air Care Climatronic, digital Innovision Cockpit, automatic tailgate opening with electric luggage compartment lid, HD Matrix IQ.Light LED headlights, as well as the IQ.Light LED rear lights with animated brake and flash function and illuminated VW logo, multifunction camera, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel.

Other equipment for Volkswagen Touareg

Without forgetting the Discover Pro Max navigation system, the Keyless Go keyless starting system, the heated front seats, the soft lights in 30 colors that can be set in 3 zones. There is a wide range of ADAS which includes the automatic distance regulator ACC, the Front Assist emergency braking assistant, the Park Assist parking assistant, the Rear View camera, the Lane Assist lane keeping assistant and the recognition of the road signs.

The centerpiece of the new Volkswagen Touareg line-up is the 3.0 liter V6available in petrol configuration with 335 HP and 450 Nm, two turbodiesel solutions respectively with 228 HP and 500 Nm and 282 HP and 600 Nm, and finally two plug-in hybrid drives, which thanks to the addition of an electric motor boast a maximum power of 375 HP in the eHybrid version and 455 HP in the R eHybrid, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 255 km/h. Both of these latest PHEV versions are powered by a 14.1 kWh battery.