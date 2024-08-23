Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/22/2024 – 22:00

Volkswagen is expected to announce tomorrow that it will invest R$13 billion in São Paulo, where the automaker has two car factories in São Bernardo do Campo and Taubaté, as well as an engine production unit in São Carlos. The information was announced in advance in the agenda of Governor Tarcísio de Freitas, who will participate in the official announcement of the investment in a ceremony at the Volkswagen factory in São Bernardo do Campo, in the ABC region of São Paulo, where the Virtus, Novo Polo and Nivus models are currently assembled, as well as the Saveiro pickup truck.

The automaker will receive back R$1 billion in ICMS credits that were withheld, following the example of what the São Paulo government did in the investments announced by Toyota in April last year, in the production of hybrid cars in Sorocaba, a technology that combines a conventional engine powered by both gasoline and ethanol with another electric engine.

The funds were authorized under the ProVeículo program, which releases accumulated ICMS credits for investments. Volkswagen’s investments in São Paulo are part of the program, updated in February, which foresees R$16 billion in investments in Brazil from 2022 to 2028. The focus of the investments is the electrification of vehicles. In addition to the factories in São Paulo, the automaker produces the T-Cross sports utility vehicle in São José dos Pinhais, Paraná.