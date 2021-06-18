With the restyling of the Volkswagen Tiguan the new version also arrives 7 seats Allspace, with a lot of technology and above all a lot of space on board and a trunk up to 1,920 liters of cargo capacity. The new version of the SUV can also be equipped with the 4Motion intelligent all-wheel drive.

From the launch of the range on the market in 2007, almost 6.4 million units were registered until the end of March 2021. In the year 2017 the version followed Long Wheel Base (LWB) of the Tiguan, which until today has been sold in 1.5 million specimens.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, exterior features

The new Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is long 4,723 mm (22 mm more); all internal dimensions remained unchanged. The most striking external modification is offered by the new one front design, on which the IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights.

Through an array of 24 LEDs for each headlight module, different lighting functions are activated and projected onto the road, some of which are interactive.

New IQ LIGHT headlights

Today, the fog lights are integrated into the headlights with LED technology and LED daytime running lights as standard. On the grille stands out the new logo two-dimensional Volkswagen, to the left and right of which an illuminated strip in the grille has an attractive aesthetic accent.

Rear view of the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

The style can be customized with 8 shades, including shades Oryx White is Kings Red and with the new ten-spoke light alloy wheels from 18 inch Frankfurt.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, cockpit and trunk, as it is inside

The cabin of the Tiguan Allspace is also characterized by the three-zone automatic climate control Air Care Climatronic. All air conditioning, heating and ventilation functions are controlled via a new digitized form in the center console.

The functions of the control knobs and buttons are performed by touch surfaces and sliders. All functions are illuminated and assigned with extreme clarity. The control unit is framed in an elegant glossy black.

The cockpit of the Tiguan Allspace

Inside two additional single seats (optional) in the third row allow the five-seater Tiguan Allspace to transform into an SUV with space up to seven people. Like the rear seat and its backrest in the second row, the individual seats in the third row can also be folded down if necessary or if not in use. In this case, disappear flush into the floor and create a flat loading surface.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace can carry up to 7 people

The generous space ratios in the rear compartment and the load volume remain fully preserved thanks to the long step (2,790 mm). The trunk has a load capacity until 1,920 liters.

New Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, infotainment

The second generation of the Tiguan Allspace from a technological point of view is equipped with numerous new infotainment systems (MIB3 of the latest generation), which are connected in retis. A Online Connectivity Unit (OCU) with integrated eSIM allows the use of the online services of We Connect (functionality designed for use without time limitations) e We Connect Plus (feature set in Europe for free use for one or three years).

The MIB3 systems are expanded according to the set-up by new functions such as: a voice command which includes common language expressions, access to streaming services (such as Apple Music) and personalization based on the cloud which uses the user’s recognition on the basis of his own Volkswagen ID. App integration via App-Connect Wireless for Apple CarPlay is Android Auto nowadays even wireless.

The Tiguan Allspace is equipped with the latest generation MIB3 infotainment systems

Together with the sound specialist Harman Kardon, Volkswagen has developed a new sound system premium, with total power 480 watts ensure high-end sound on all seats.

New Tiguan Allspace, petrol and diesel engines

From a technical point of view, the engines of the Tiguan Allspace 2.0 Turbodiesel direct injection TDI 150 and 200 hp are paired with a double SCR catalyst with double injection of AdBlue (twindosing). With this technology, nitrogen oxide emissions are reduced by up to 80% through the twindosing system.

It was also possible to significantly reduce the CO2 emissions of the engines; at the same time, the responsiveness has been optimized.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is powered by 2.0 TDI diesel, 1.5 and 2.0 TSI petrol engines

Highly efficient is also the functioning of the three gasoline turbo engines direct injection TSI from the Tiguan Allspace. The 1.5 TSI with 150 hp with 6-speed manual gearbox (7-speed DSG gearbox available on request) features the active management of ACT cylinders.

The two 2.0 TSI they are paired as standard with a 7-speed DSG gearbox and transmit their power of 190 or 245 hp to all four wheels. All new Tiguan Allspace meet the strict exhaust gas standard 6d-ISC-FCM.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, fittings

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace on the market is available in versions Life, Elegance ed R-Line, in addition, an access version is also provided. All new equipment lines offer a range of equipment even more wider and more complete compared to comparable previous models.

The new Tiguan Allspace on the market in the Life, Elegance and R-Line versions

The general equipment of the Tiguan Allspace for the German market today includes, among other things, a new multifunction steering wheel with leather upholstery, Light Assist high beam adjustment, an infotainment system with display of at least 8 inches, online services, automatic distance adjustment ACC and emergency braking assistant Front Assist.

Tiguan AllSspace prices, how much does it cost?

In Italy, the list prices of the new Tiguan Allspace, available in versions Life, Elegance and R-Line, start from 39,500 Euros for the turbo petrol 1.5 TSI ACT 150 HP DSG and front-wheel drive, under construction Life. The arrival in the Volkswagen dealerships is scheduled for next November.

1.5 TSI ACT Life DSG: 39,500 euros

1.5 TSI ACT Elegance DSG: 42,500 euros

2.0 TDI SCR Life DSG: 41,500 euros

2.0 TDI SCR Life DSG 4MOTION: 44,400 euros

2.0 TDI SCR Elegance DSG: 44,500 euros

2.0 TDI SCR Elegance DSG 4MOTION: 47,400 euros

2.0 TDI SCR Elegance DSG 4MOTION: 49,000 euros

2.0 TDI SCR R-Line DSG 4MOTION: 49,800 euros

Photo Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

