The electrification process of the Volkswagen range also passes through the development of the SSP platform, an acronym for Scalable Systems Platform. It is essentially the new electric architecture that the German giant aims to launch in 2026: this was announced by the CEO of Volkswagen, Oliver Blume, effectively denying the delays previously reported by some group executives, who had spoken of the two-year period 2028-2029 as a reference period.

Reduced costs

“The SSP architecture will balance the need for scalability and standardization with differentiation and speed – Blume’s words reported by Autocar – Most of the vehicles that will be born on the basis of this platform will reach the equal profit margin with cars with internal combustion engines. Architectures cover up to 75% of all material costs for BEVs, compared to 10% for ICEs. Therefore, they represent a key factor for profitability in the future”.

Different segments

As a reminder, this new architecture, which was first announced in 2021, will accommodate electric model building of different segments: Blume himself let it be known that the vehicles that can be created using it as a base range from city cars to sports cars, with powers of more than 1,700 hpa big step up from the 1,100 hp initially announced by VW itself.

New details

And that’s not all. Because Blume has always provided new details on the performance of cars built on the basis of the SSP platform: in particular, they will guarantee a 10% to 80% battery reduced to 12 minutes on average, compared to the 35 minutes existing for current models built on an MEB basis, while the 2.0 software and electronic architecture will allow semi-autonomous driving up to level four. At this point we will see if the times announced by Blume will actually be respected: Volkswagen’s electric future also passes through the new SSP architecture.

Source: modo.volkswagengroup.it