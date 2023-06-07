The car manufacturers that have decided to proceed with the total electrification of the range will sooner or later be forced to convert all their production plants to adapt them to the construction of electric cars. A process that step by step is also trying to carry on Volkswagenstarting with China.

Production conversion

And to be precise in Shanghai, where the German group has decided to transform a plant it manages as part of the joint venture with the local SAIC into a hub for production, research and development of electric vehicles.

Changes in Shanghai

The deal affects SAIC Volkswagen’s main plant in Anting e it will not affect the production capacity of the individual models: the latest rumors according to which the plant would have been definitively closed have therefore been denied, and in fact it seems that the current production of vehicles with internal combustion engines will transferred in other establishments of the JV.

Cutthroat competition

An almost obligatory move for the German giant, which has continued to lose market share in recent months in China, which in terms of electrification of mobility is probably the most developed country. Suffice it to say that since November of last year also the local BYDthe leader in the electric vehicle sector, has surpassed Volkswagen in terms of registrations: a jolt is needed, and a quick one for VW.