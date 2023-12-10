In the package of safety and driver assistance systems that Volkswagen models of the latest generation they bring as a gift, there is also theExit Warning System, the safe exit warning from the vehicle. This technology provides passengers and the driver with an indication of any other road users approaching the parked car. This system, within its range of action, can detect for example oncoming cyclists who may not be seen when you are about to open the doors to abandon the vehicle after parking it.

How the Exit Warning System works

This technology has been implemented on both the front and rear doors. Within the Volkswagen range, the new ID.7, the new Passat and the new Tiguan are equipped with this assistance system as standard while it is included as an option for the ID.4, ID.5 and on the Golf. On the new electric sedan of the German brand, this system has been evolved even further, with the Exit Warning System which scan the area behind the car via two rear radar sensors (left and right in the bumper) and informs passengers of a danger before the door handle is even operated: if a road user approaches, an LED light in the exterior mirror automatically switches on first warning. However, if you try to open the doors, they are inhibited for a short period. If the door is opened, a warning signal is then given. Furthermore, the assistance system remains active for three minutes after the Volkswagen has been parked and switched off to cover all passengers exiting the vehicle.

The system on other Volkswagens

The exit warning system of the new Passat and the new Tiguan works in a very similar way to that of the ID.7: the system uses the LED light in the respective exterior mirror to warn the vehicle occupants if a road user is approaching from behind, even before operate the door handle. If a door handle is operated despite this, the acoustic warning sounds via the door speaker. Since both models are equipped with mechanical locks, the ID.7’s additional door opening delay feature is not available. The exit warning system is optionally available in the ID.4 and ID.5, with one exception compared to the operation on ID.7: in this case the LED light in the exterior mirror is activated only in the event of danger when the passengers operate one of the door handles. The other warning levels – the acoustic signal in the respective door and the electronic opening delay – are identical to those of the ID.7.

In the beginning it was Volkswagen Golf

The vehicle exit warning system was introduced for the first time on the current Volkswagen Golf. On this model, the operation of this technology is very similar to that of ID.4 and ID.5 but similarly to Passat and Tiguan, also in this case the presence of mechanical locks for the doors does not provide for the delayed opening of the latter .