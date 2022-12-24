The Wolfsburg plant owned by Volkswagen is preparing to start the new year with the usual problems that have hit it during this 2022. The year that is about to end has in fact been very troubled for the headquarters of the German giant: just think that, at the beginning of December, VW brand CEO Thomas Schafer said the plant would build fewer than 400,000 cars in the whole year, essentially less than half of its capacitydue to difficulties related to supply chains.

A script that presumably will also be repeated with the arrival of 2023: in fact, Volkswagen itself has made it known that will reduce the number of turns in its main factory in January. As reported by Reuters, which quotes a spokesman for the German brand, this operation will cause some delays in particular in the production of the Golf on Assembly Line 3 and other adjacent areas during the weeks of January 9-27. In this sense, the bodywork and painting areas will be affected, while the parking and maintenance areas necessary for supplying the plant will emerge unscathed. We recall that the Wolfsburg plant currently employs around 60,000 workers who build thermal models, including, in addition to Golf, also Tiguan and Touran: it is not clear at the moment whether the production of these last two vehicles will also be affected by the downsizing of on-site activities .

It is always the same people who cause this new reduction in production factors: the Covid pandemic on one side, the war between Russia and Ukraine on the other, both responsible for supply chain disruptions for the German giant. Volkswagen hopes to get the situation back to normal as soon as possible, also because we remember that it is adding the production of two fully electric models at the factory – we are talking about the ID.3 compact sedan and a new Tiguan-sized battery-powered SUV, the name of which has not yet been confirmed.