It looks like Volkswagen will be forced to postpone the launch of some new electric models, including the successor to the ID.4. The reason? Some difficulties encountered by the German giant with the software of the next-generation platform SSP, acronym for Scalable System Platform, guilty of having delayed development. In terms of timing, this delay obviously everything changes: The initial goal was to bring the new architecture to market sometime next year, but that no longer appears to be the case.

The new SSP platform

Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schafer has hinted that the German brand’s first model based on the SSP platform could be the Electric successor to Golfwhich should arrive in 2028. All the fault, as mentioned, of the software for the architecture dedicated to electric vehicles, which was developed by Cariad, a software unit of the VW Group: the company wants the new platform to support ultra-fast charging times, around 12 minutes, and to be compatible with level 4 autonomous driving.

Delay in launching Volkswagen models

How will this impact the launch of new models based on the SSP platform? As for the Golf, the launch of the successor to the ID.4 was postponed by 15 months and should arrive no earlier than 2029, when the ID.4, introduced in 2020, will in fact be nine years old. Not only that: another fully electric SUV from Volkswagen, codenamed T-Sport, will also arrive later than expected: in this case we are talking about 2031. At the moment it seems that this architecture will only underpin VW models, but it is reasonable to expect that in the form of derived platforms it will also be used on future models of other brands of the groupsuch as Audi, Porsche, Skoda and Volkswagen commercial vehicles. Translated: further delays in launches are expected.

Software problems

In any case, Volkswagen intends to benefit from all these delays, and is convinced that by postponing the debut of the models based on the SSP platform it could be repaid even more so the investment made in the MEB architecture: let us remember that the aforementioned platform, currently the basis of the entire ID family, is destined to receive a update in 2026which means it will remain active for longer. Not surprisingly, it will host the production of the ID.2 sedan, expected in 2026, and the entry-level electric vehicle ID.1.