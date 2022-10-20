New step back of Volkswagen in Russia. The German giant, after suspending production in the country led by Vladimir Putin when the latter invaded Ukraine and consequently the EU and the United States implemented sanctions, is now preparing to sell the Kaluga plant, southwest of Moscow. The Wolfsburg brand is looking for new investors for the plant, which has been inactive for several months now and with little hope of returning to operations anytime soon.

According to the German publication Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, an unidentified director of the Kaluga site allegedly said that with the risk of escalation military ever closer the likelihood that Volkswagen will be able to produce again at the Kaluga plant in the near future decreases more and more. At the moment the company has made it known that it has not yet taken any decision regarding the future of this plant, even if the hypothesis that leads to its sale to third parties is increasingly concrete. The statements of an anonymous source close to the Volkswagen supervisory board also go in this direction, according to which there would be a clear will for the German giant of withdraw from the country. The farewell of Volkswagen would closely follow that of Nissan and Toyota: the former announced that it had sold its Russian factory, while the latter officially closed its St. Petersburg plant.