The nice ID.Buzz could it become a pick-up? Volkswagen it would have patent filed for a version of the car without the roof at the rear of the car, thus truncating the model beyond the C-pillar. ‘ the throw.

As Carscoops suggests, “a patent does not mean that the car must necessarily go into production“. But the act of putting pen to paper the idea of ​​an ID.Buzz in the pick-up version leads us to think that Volkswagen wants to keep the chance to land in a new market, with an updated model, taking into account that in the past it had already explored this path with some success.

A medium sized electric pickup it could have a significant geographic significance, because it would affect three potential markets in one fell swoop: North America, China and finally Europe. To confirm the interest in such a car was Scott Keogh, the former CEO of Volkswagen Group of America. Today he is at the head of the Scout brand, which in fact operates within the Wolfsburg group.

Looking back, Volkswagen had already transformed minibuses and vans into pick-ups. For example, it happened with the iconic Type 2. In the specific sector, in any case, VW recently presented the second generation of Amarok – which however is a model born as an endothermic.