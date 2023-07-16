In particular, in the first part of the year, the Volkswagen group delivered 321,600 battery-powered cars, with the BEV share of total deliveries rising to 7.4%, compared to 5.6% in the first half of 2022. The Group it recorded the strongest growth in Europe, where BEV shipments increased by 68%, to 217,100 units. Just in the Old Continent the giant from Wolfsburg confirms its leadership, increasing its share.

Well in the US, less so in China

The percentage of electric vehicles delivered in the United States has also grown, with a +76% which is equivalent to 29,800 units in a market considered strategic together with China for the consolidation of the group’s electrification strategy. Precisely in the Asian country, however, a slight decline was recorded, with 2% less than the previous year, with 62,400 BEV. Here there is an increase in competition for electric cars, with various brands that have strengthened their presence by introducing new models.

Global growth

However, there has been little growth in China in recent weeks: BEV deliveries in the world’s largest automotive market increased by 18% in Q2 compared to the same period a year earlier. Globally, growth in the second quarter was 53%, with 180,600 vehicles (118,000 in 2022), and a BEV share of total deliveries rising to 7.7% (6% in the previous year).

The best-selling brands and models of the Volkswagen group