Activities in Brazil will be interrupted between February 22nd and March 3rd due to lack of components

the assembler volkswagen decided to suspend activities at 3 factories in Brazil due to lack of components. Productions will be interrupted at the units of São Bernardo do Campo, in ABC Paulista, São Carlos, in the interior of São Paulo, and São José dos Pinhais, in Paraná.

The factories in São Bernardo do Campo and São José dos Pinhais will be shut down from February 22nd to March 3rd, 2023. In São Carlos, activities will be suspended from February 20th to March 1st. All workers at the units will go on collective vacation.

According to the company, the stoppage was already planned since last year and is part of the “the automaker’s strategy of flexibility in production processes due to the supply of components”.

The activities of the car factory in Taubaté follow normally in February, with 2 production shifts, according to the automaker.

The global automotive industry has been facing the lack of semiconductors since 2021. It is not the 1st time that the automaker has paralyzed production due to lack of components. In 2022, there were at least two interruptions, in May and June.

With information from Brazil Agency.