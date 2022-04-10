Check it out: it’s Volkswagen’s latest niche-searching coupe-crossover. It will be added to the range alongside six other VW SUVs and is based on the same one-size-fits-all platform like the Polo and the T-Cross. Actually, it is not really new, because it takes little effort to recognize the Volkswagen Nivus that is sold in South America. To call itself a Taigo, it gets a few styling changes inside and out and the option of a new R-Line trim level.

When unveiled, it initially looked like the Taigo would become Volkswagen’s next entry-level SUV in Europe. However, VW is well aware that its ‘coupé’ look means they can charge extra for just that little bit of extra ‘style’.

The price of the Volkswagen Taigo in the Netherlands

Still, prices can get weird in the Netherlands: some versions of the Taigo are more expensive than the T-Cross, some are just as expensive, and some are even slightly cheaper, such as this R-Line. It always costs considerably less than the higher positioned T-Roc, which you would expect to be a bit larger. The opposite is true. Do you still get it?

In fact, the Volkswagen Taigo can be compared to the Polo when it comes to size, although it does have a larger boot space, at 440 to 351 litres. If you ask us, it looks really nice. That light bar across the full width of the rear is a nice premium feature, and it’s a bit less polarizing than, say, a Puma. It’s a shame that he can’t come close to the Ford in terms of driving characteristics.

The engines of the Volkswagen Taigo

The Taigo is only available with petrol engines, with a choice of a 1.0-liter three-cylinder or a 1.5-liter four-cylinder, both with turbo. There are manual and automatic gearboxes, but you only get front-wheel drive and VW indicates that there will be no extra sporty GTI or R variant.

If you’ve driven a T-Cross, you’ll notice few differences behind the wheel of the Taigo. The 110-horsepower three-cylinder isn’t the most refined engine, with its rattling start and its audible shortness of breath at high revs, so it’s best to avoid the Sport mode of the transmission. Oh, and it takes a full 10.9 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100. hmm.

The handling

In itself, it makes quite an impression on winding roads, where it stays neatly upright and keeps things together well. The suspension is on the firm side, but it rarely gets uncomfortable; holes in the road surface are neatly processed. The brakes are as good as they should be, with acceptable pedal feel. But in general you will not want to write home about the handling of the Taigo.

The interior of the Volkswagen Taigo

Inside you get neatly upholstered and comfortable seats, real buttons on the steering wheel and a counter display instead of physical meters – regardless of the trim level you choose. It’s not all good news: there’s some cheap plastic to be found here and there, especially on the center console and door panels, and the 8.0-inch infotainment screen can be confusing to use. But at least you get a separate control panel for the air conditioning. Would the person at VW who came up with this idea want to talk to the team behind the Golf 8?

Specifications Volkswagen Taigo 1.0 TSI 110 hp R-Line (2022)

engine

999 cc

three-cylinder turbo

110 hp @ 5,000 rpm

200 Nm @ 2,000 rpm

Drive

front wheels

7v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 10.9 sec

top 191 km/h

Consumption (average)

5.9 l/100 km

134 g/km CO2 (C label)

Dimensions

4,266 x 1,757 x 1,515 mm (lxwxh)

2,554mm (wheelbase)

1,160 kg

40 l (petrol)

440 / 1,122 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 36,290 (NL)

€32,135 (B)