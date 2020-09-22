Today we will talk about Volkswagen T-Roc and 7-sitter Tiguan Allspace. There are some things in these two vehicles that make them very special. There is no doubt that the launch T-Roc is one of the most talked about cars of Volkswagen. Despite being imported, its price has been kept below 20 lakh rupees, which can be said to be economical. But a deeper look at T-Roc shows that there is something very different in it, which we often do not see.

The T-Roc is slightly smaller than the rest of the SUVs available in this range but it is wider and has a special look of its own. Its large wheels and sliding rear, its loud color and paint finish give it a completely different look. There is good cabin space available in it, which is probably not seen in the rest of the cars of this range.

The T-Roc is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine that produces 147 bhp of power and 240 Nm of peak torque. The engine has a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

The T-Roc offers features such as LED DRL (Daytime Running Lights), projector lens headlamp, auto climate control, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, virtual cockpit, dual tone alloy wheels and leather upholstery. For safety, the T-Roc SUV gets many features like 6-airbags, ABS, ESC, front-rear parking sensors and tire pressure monitoring system.

Overall, T-Roc is not for everyone, it is for those who want something different. It lacked space but it will give you a luxury experience.

Talk about the Tiguan AllSpace, the styling and look of most of its parts is almost similar to the current model Tiguan. However, its length is slightly longer than the Tiguan.

Its look is quite bold. It has new LED lights, attractive DRLs. Cosmetic changes have also been done in its grill. This car has dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels. It also has a big shiny spoiler.

Talking about its interior, the cabin of this SUV car is very luxurious and gets plenty of space. Big boot space is available in Tiguan Allspace.

The Tiguan AllSpace SUV is powered by a BS6 (BS-6) fuel emission standard engine. The Volkswagen Tiguan All-Space only has a petrol engine, so this model has a turbocharged 2-liter TSI engine. This engine generates a peak power of 190 hp and peak torque of 320 Nm. The company’s new SUV will get a 4MOTION all wheel drive system, which has a 7-speed DSG automatic unit transmission.

Allspace is not for any average SUV buyer at a price of around Rs 33 lakhs. At the same time, the absence of a diesel engine is also irrelevant. The Tiguan AllSpace has great quality, space, engine, and suspension. It can be a good alternative to the Honda CR-V and any soft roader.

