The Volkswagen T-Roc range expands with the new version Sport, a limited edition of the German brand’s SUV which, as can be seen from the name, intends to enhance the sporty character of the model. As? Through the introduction of some stylistic and digital elements which distinguish this version from all the other versions available on the T-Roc: 18″ black Grange Hill alloy wheels and tinted rear windows outside the passenger compartment, Climatronic dual-zone automatic climate control with touch controls inside.

Six colors available

“Considering the value of the distinctive equipment of the new T-Roc Sport, those who purchase this version will benefit from a so-called ‘Customer Advantage’ of over 1,000 euros“, Volkswagen says. Speaking of the customer, among the options of those who purchase the new T-Roc Sport there is also that of choosing the shade of the external livery: Ascot Gray is offered as standard, but Pure White and metallic Deep Black, Pyrit Silver, Indium Gray and Petroleum Blue are also available.

The Volkswagen T-Roc Sport range

A look also at motor range. Which ranges from a 1.0 TSI 110 HP engine with 6-speed manual gearbox to a 1.5 TSI 150 HP turbo petrol engine with 7-speed DSG gearbox, up to a 2.0 TDI 115 HP turbodiesel with 6-speed manual gearbox. The price list it starts from 30,900 euros for the first motor solution, rises to 35,700 euros for the second and stops at 35,150 for the last.

Doors open on November 18th and 19th

“Thanks to the high residual value, the Volkswagen Value Project (PVV) financial formula allows you to have the new T-Roc Sport 1.0 TSI 110 HP at very advantageous conditions: advance payment of 5,500 euros and 35 monthly installments of 169 euros – Volkswagen announces – The offer includes a range of 30,000 km and the Extra Time warranty extension of two years or up to 80,000 km”. The Italian public will be able to get to know the new Volkswagen T-Roc Sport up close in Open doors which will be held at Volkswagen dealerships on the weekend of 18 and 19 November.