The crossover Volkswagen T-Roc returned to the podium of monthly registrations in Italy, thanks to a particularly positive July. Volkswagen has registered 3,351 new examples of the model, placing itself in third place in the ranking behind the leaders Fiat Panda and Fiat 500, with the former having sold more than double the latter (7,146 units against 3,357). The result of T-Roc is very interesting, because looking at the total ranking of the first half, the vehicle of the Wolfsburg group is not even in the top ten (12th).

In the first quarter T-Roc hit the market with the latest restyling. The bumper, the optical groups, the direction indicators and above all the interior had been improved, with a new infotainment display and nicer stitching. In terms of engines, it is a car sold mainly with units such as the 110 HP 1000 petrol TSI with 6-speed manual gearbox and the 1.5 TSI 150 HP with ACT active cylinder management, combined with the 6-speed manual gearbox or an automatic 7-speed dual-clutch DSG. The car can be purchased from 26,600 eurosa price therefore considered affordable for a petrol given the results, but it can also reach over 48.00 in the R version. There are also 2-liter diesel versions with two different ‘cuts’ of power.

In the rest of the top 10 list, during the month of July, they finished Citroën C3, Lancia Ypsilon, Fiat 500X, Peugeot 208, Jeep Renegade, Dacia Sandero and Renault Captur. Only the latter is normally further back. Ford Puma, which has been in ninth place since the beginning of the year, failed to return. Only 29 models registered more than 1,000 units during the month.

The supremacy of Stellantis among the top ten it is also reflected in the Groups ranking, always based on Unrae data. The group born from the merger between FCA and PSA currently owns 37% of the Italian new car market, followed by Volkswagen (15.86%, with an increasing contribution from Cupra) and Renault (9.79%, led by Dacia). Toyota, Hyundai group (therefore with Kia), Ford, BMW + Mini, Mercedes, and Nissan are listed, to close the list of large companies that hold at least 2% of market share.