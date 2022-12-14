Volkswagen presented a new special version for his T-Roc Cabriolet, the open-top version of the German brand’s compact SUV. Is called “Edition Grey” and features an elegant matte Indium Gray livery with black interior and exterior accents. The special edition model includes full optional equipment, with numerous driver assistance systems and a complete range of equipment, with a price advantage of up to 1,400 euros compared to traditional trim levels. Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Edition Gray will be produced in just 999 vehicles, with first deliveries starting in February 2023.

Matt varnish is the current trend and underlines the sporty elegance. Volkswagen already launched its first model with matt paint finish last year with the T-Roc “Edition Blue”. The character of the new T-Roc Cabriolet “Edition Gray” it is now also defined by this special varnish which, instead of having a glossy finish, is characterized by a matt indium gray base. This offers the same level of protection as a conventional clear coat, particularly with regards to its resistance to ultraviolet radiation and stone chipping. The sporty R-Line specification (including sports suspension and progressive steering) forms the basis for the new special edition model. Standard equipment also includes the Black Style design package with black trim strips and mirror caps and a black rear spoiler. The door handles and the T-Roc lettering on the rear are also in Deep Black. Black painted 18-inch wheels in Grange Hill design round off the overall look.

Extensive standard technical equipment. The special edition model Edition Gray comes with comfortable assistance systems and attractive equipment details as standard. These include, for example, the Discover Media navigation system (including streaming and Internet), the IQ.DRIVE driving assistance package including the semi-automatic driving assistance Travel Assist, the Lane Assist lane keeping system and the lane Side Assist but also the IQ headlights. LIGHT LED matrix, including Dynamic Light Assist advanced main beam control. The special version is also equipped with a heated steering wheel, reversing camera, black 19-inch rims in Suzuka design, DCC adaptive chassis control. The sequential numbering of each example is shown on a treadplate molding designed especially for this special edition model. The T-Roc Cabriolet Edition Grey, equipped with the 150 HP 1.5 TSI engine, has a price of 46,470 euros in the basic specification “Edition” or 51,600 euros with the “Edition Plus” package.